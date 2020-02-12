|
MICHAEL WILLIAM GILLETT (nee O'Leary) July 26, 1955 - February 7, 2020 Michael (Mike) passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 7, 2020, at 64 years of age after a courageous battle with lung cancer. He spent his final days surrounded by family and friends. Born to William O'Leary (late) and Antonia Gillett (nee Hutton) of St. John's, Newfoundland, and subsequently adopted by Geoffrey Gillett (late). Husband of Heather Gillett and loving father to Lauren Gillett Clarke (Ben) and Patrick Gillett. Adoring grandfather to Julian Clarke. Cherished brother of Moya, Sheila, and Sean Gillett (Linda), Elizabeth Frederick (Stephen). Uncle to Keelin Caswell (Paul), Michaela Bosworth (Tim), Pippa Morrison (Daniel), Sara and Connor Gillett, Shannon and Noel Frederick. Great uncle to Clarabelle and Ewan Caswell, William and Benjamin Bosworth. Michael leaves behind a large extended family and many good friends. He will be greatly missed. A celebration of life will be planned for late spring or early summer. Details to come. In the meantime, please feel free to share memories, stories and photos here: https://everloved.com/ life-of/michael-gillett Memorial donations to Fred Victor.org are appreciated in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 12 to Feb. 16, 2020