Services
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
Michael William KELLY

Michael William KELLY Obituary
MICHAEL WILLIAM KELLY Michael William Kelly passed away peacefully on June 26, 2020 at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in the palliative care unit of the Veteran's wing after a very short, devastating illness that ended his life's journey at 65 - all too soon. The palliative care unit is to be acknowledged for their care and concern for Michael. Many will remember Michael Kelly and his loving life partner of forty-eight years, Douglas Middleton. They spent summers in Muskoka and frequently went south to Puerto Vallarta, a favourite holiday location. Mike was an incredible, unsung force for good in our world. He was the rock of support for countless family members, aging friends and older gay men who needed an advocate. His caring and empathy in both personal and business relationships were held in high regard by colleagues and clients. He also earned the affection of many of his clients for his thoughtful and diligent efforts on their behalf. Professionally, his intellect, compassion, respect and patience enabled him to help with his firm 'Kelly and Associates' for over 25 years. He engineered collaborative health, social, legal, and economic strategies which influenced policies and solutions for our indigenous communities, social services, new immigrant communities locally as well as across Canada. Cremation has taken place and his partner Douglas requests that if you wish to make a donation in memory of Michael Kelly, that you direct it to The Palliative Care Unit or the Hurvitz Brain Sciences Building, in care of The Sunnybrook Foundation, 2075 Bayview Avenue, Toronto, Ontario, M4N 3M5, 416-480-4483. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel 416-487-4523
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 4 to July 8, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -