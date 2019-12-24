|
MICHAEL WINIKER, LL.B. January 8, 1965 - December 19, 2019 It is with profound sadness that the family of Michael Winiker announces his unexpected passing. A wonderful husband, father, son and brother taken in the prime of his life by a sudden heart attack. He is survived by his beloved wife of 17 years, Sabena (nee Strenge), and adored sons, Mikey, Lukas, and Thomas. Michael will be greatly missed by his parents, Thomas and Erika; as well as his brother, Thomas (Ginny); and his sister, Christine. He will be dearly remembered by nephews and nieces, Emily, Elizabeth, Eric, and Leo. He loved and respected Sabena, and especially admired her unwavering dedication to their three boys. He was so proud of Mikey and Lukas's success in football and baseball, and Thomas in acting. Mike loved spending time with his family, whether it was boating at their cottages on Kahshe Lake or Lake Muskoka, golfing in Florida at Vero Beach, or admiring the cows in his family's homeland of Switzerland. Time with his family brought him immense joy. Mike attended McMaster University for his undergraduate degree and then University of British Columbia for Law, making lifelong friends at both schools. Shortly after completing his law articling, Mike entered the financial services industry, initially with Midland Walwyn, and then spending the past 16 years as a financial advisor with Raymond James. Mike was an accomplished bass, a passion fostered while attending St. Michael's Choir School. Though he chose not to pursue singing professionally, Mike still impacted many people, entertaining friends and family at social occasions, and once singing the National Anthem at Maple Leaf Gardens prior to a Leaf game. Bigger than life, Mike had the unique ability to make every gathering better, without ever being the centre of attention. He could discuss polarizing issues without it turning into a debate, and when it came to automobiles, he was a true prodigy. Name any car and year, and Mike could tell you in great detail what made it special. Mike had a tremendous impact on his family and his many friends. He will be forever remembered enjoying a glass of wine and a fine meal with a smile which simply lit up the room. Visitation will take place on Thursday, December 26th from 2-6 p.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery (211 Langstaff Rd.). A Memorial Mass will be held at Blessed Trinity Parish (3220 Bayview Ave.) at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 27th. If desired, donations may be made to the Barlo MS Centre: http://stmichaelsbarlomscentre.ca/
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 24 to Dec. 28, 2019