MICHEL DENIS JORY April 14, 1927- July 17, 2019 Mic passed away peacefully in his sleep at home, aged 92. He was predeceased by siblings, Harold, Gerald and Ann. He is survived by Bridget, his wife of 65 years; children, Michèle (James), Isabel (Terrence), Alexandra (Michael) and Nigel (Petra); grandchildren, Sybil, Charlotte, Matthew, Laura, Aedan, Cole and Tiernan; and great-grandson, Lucian. Born and educated in England, Bridget and Mic settled in Canada in 1954. Mic enjoyed all sports, excelling at rugby and cricket. He was described as "A true gentleman...once the match was over, the results were never discussed." Throughout his life he was greatly involved with a number of charities, including ShareLife, the CNIB and the Rotary. He was a Past President and Life member of the Toronto Lawn Tennis Club and was an active member of his parish church where his oratorical skills made him the most popular speaker. Beloved by his family and friends, he will be greatly missed. The funeral service will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 78 Clifton Road, Toronto on Wednesday, July 24th at 1:30 p.m. A reception will follow at Toronto Lawn Tennis Club. Published in The Globe and Mail from July 20 to July 24, 2019