Services
Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville
64 Lakeshore Road West
Oakville, ON L6K 1E1
(905) 844-2600
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville
64 Lakeshore Road West
Oakville, ON L6K 1E1
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Mount Royal Funeral Complex
1297 Fôret Road
Outremont (QC), ON
View Map
Michele DESROSIERS Obituary
MICHÉLE DesROSIERS (Rochette) September 1, 1942 - January 2, 2020 Michèle passed away peacefully with her family by her side, on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at 77 years of age. She was the loving wife of 54 years to Claude L. DesRosiers. Proud mother of Lucie (Sean), Louis (Adele) and Jean (Nancy) whom she loved very much. She leaves behind cherished grandchildren, Léo, Luca, Lily, Sophie, Mahée, Noah, Ève and Sacha; adored siblings and their spouses Bernard (Linda), André (Thérèse), Danielle and Pierre (Marie). She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends all of whom she loved dearly. There will be a Memorial Service for Michèle on Saturday, January 18, 2020 between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. at Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Road West in Oakville (ON). A second Memorial Service will be held in Montreal on Saturday, April 25, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Mount Royal Funeral Complex, 1297 Fôret Road in Outremont (QC). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Online condolences can be left at www.koprivataylor.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 11 to Jan. 15, 2020
