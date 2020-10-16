You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Michelina C. TRIGIANI
MICHELINA C. TRIGIANI December 23, 1961 - October 8, 2020 It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that our family announces the passing of Michelina Trigiani after a courageous five-year battle with cancer. Beloved wife of twenty years to Bruce Reid, loving daughter to Cosimo (deceased) and Caterina Trigiani, younger sister to Lucia and Tony. She will be remembered as an affectionate aunt to Angela Del Grosso (Leo Nobili), Julia Del Grosso (Johnny Terminesi), and Casey Trigiani (Leanne). Adored great aunt to Antonio and Caterina Nobili, Scarlett Del Grosso and Hayden, Madison and Mason Trigiani. Dear sister-in-law of Jamie Reid (Suzanne), Joan Reid (Bob), and Nancy Reid (Don). Beloved daughter-in-law of Robert Reid (Ruth, deceased). Mickey's willing sense of adventure allowed her and Bruce to experience many outdoor activities including hiking, cycling and downhill skiing as well as family vacations to Roseto Valfortore in south central Italy. Memorial donations in her honour would be welcome to the Breast Cancer Society of Canada or Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada. Condolences and tributes may be sent to the family by visiting Scott Funeral Home - Mississauga Chapel.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2020.
