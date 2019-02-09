MICHIEL ADRIAAN RÖELL Michiel Adriaan Röell Q.C., passed away suddenly, at his home on January 23, 2019. It was evident to all that Michiel adored his wife, Judith (Jordan) and was blessed by wonderful relationships with family and friends. As a young child, Michiel was living on a rubber plantation in Sumatra, Indonesia when World War II broke out. The experience of spending four years in a Japanese Internment Camp had a profound effect on Michiel. He was utterly devoted to his 'Mama' until her death in 2008. After returning to Canada in 1946, Michiel attended Lakefield College School and then completed his Law Degree at The University of Western Ontario. Eventually, Michiel headed West and settled in Vancouver, which for him, was his 'Utopia' with it's lush forests, and pristine ocean. Michiel was a deeply knowledgeable student of history, and had a passion for classical music, politics, cooking and nature. Michiel was a charismatic, quirky intellectual, a storyteller with a dry, sparkling sense of humour, who regaled all with his wit and charm. Michiel was a man of simple pleasures and was happiest at home with Judith and his dogs, Tallulah and Max, curled up beside him. A memorial will take place on April 6, 2019 at St. Francis-in- the-Wood, 4773 Piccadilly Road South, West Vancouver, B.C. at 11:00 a.m., with a reception to follow. Donations may be made in Michiel's name to the BCSPCA or The Children's Hearing and Speech Centre of B.C. www.hollyburnfunerals.com Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 9 to Feb. 13, 2019