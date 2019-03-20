You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Mike AYSAN


Mike AYSAN Obituary
MIKE AYSAN (Mehmet Atila) 77, of Norval Ontario, died peacefully at home on March 14, 2019 amongst family and friends. Born in Hannover, Germany, on November 18, 1941, to Fethullah and Merry (née Bunjes) Aysan. He married Sonya (née Syrnick) on February 15, 1963 and they had one daughter, Simone (m. Dan Hodge, m. Paul Clarke) who had one son Cody Hodge. He married Erna (née Epp) on June 17, 1976 and they had no children. He married Teresa (née Morse) on July 27, 1982 and they had two sons Zach and Luke (e. Nicole Dufraine). Cherished brother of Selim Aysan (m. Susan Mobberley); elder brother of Medina (m. Bob Seddon); respected brother-in-law and uncle of many. Came of age in Turkey; immigrated to Winnipeg, Canada, where he had a brilliant career in telecommunications; moved to the Toronto area. Mike was an avid motorcyclist and motor sports enthusiast. A mentor and inspiration to many, we will miss his innovative, creative, and visionary mind. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Road, Georgetown, Ontario with Pastor Brandt King officiating. To send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 20 to Mar. 24, 2019
