MIKE GOLOMB On Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Sunnybrook Health Centre, Veteran's Wing. Mike Golomb, loving father and father-in-law of Hillary Selby, and Terry and Robert Yanowski. Dear brother of Dorothy Farberman, and Ida Picov. Devoted grandfather of Mark and Renee, Paul and Jaqueline, Alan and Ayana, Daniel, Cara, and Jamie, and great-grandfather of Kaia, and Beau. A graveside service will be held in the Shaarei Tefillah section of Mt. Sinai Memorial Park on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Shiva at 18 Delavan Ave., Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to The Sunnybrook Foundation 416-480-4483.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 8 to Feb. 12, 2019
