Mike MOORE

Mike MOORE Obituary
MIKE MOORE Loving Father. Lover of adventure. Kindest soul. It is with sadness that we announce that Mike Moore died on January 8, 2020 after a short but determined fight with cancer. He was only 66. Mike loved life. He never said no to an adventure. He was always willing to try something once. His friends appreciated his sense of adventure and he often joined them on their expeditions. It was Mike who thought the best way to see North America was to explore it in an RV, so Marie-Josée and Mike set out on a 9-month journey through the South West all the way up the west coast to Alaska. It was the trip of a lifetime, thanks to Mike's sense of adventure. Most importantly, Mike was a loving father to Eric (Bobby), Lauren and Zack. There is nothing he wouldn't do to spend time with them and help them out. Taking them skydiving seemed like a normal activity and what a thrill. Moving to a palliative care centre wasn't easy, but Mike's kindness endeared him to the staff at the Salvation Army Grace Health Centre. He had a life well lived and he was loved. For anyone wishing to donate in Mike's memory, please consider the Odette Cancer Centre at Sunnybrook or the Salvation Army Grace Health Cate Centre who have been amazingly supportive and compassionate in his time of need. As per Mike's wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial. We will have a private celebration of his life in February.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 10 to Jan. 14, 2020
