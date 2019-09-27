|
MILAN NASH March 16, 1925 - September 24, 2019 Peacefully, at home, on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the age of 94. Devoted and loving husband of Millie for 70 years. Proud father of Brian (Valerie), Brad (Cathy), Larry (Debbie) and Vicki (Randy). Loving grandfather to Tristan (Stacy), Jason (Jean), Chris (Natasha), Casey (Claudia), Caley (Anthony), Tyler (Anne-Marie), Matt (Meghan), Dallas (Abby) and Bailey. Great-grandpa to Lorelai, Isabelle, Spencer, Milan and Desmond. Milan had a long and distinguished career with TD Bank (48 years). He also served in the RCAF during World War II. After a well-deserved retirement, he volunteered with CESO (Canadian Executive Services Overseas) and worked on 3 separate assignments in Prague, Czech Republic to advise on the setting up of banking systems in that country. Throughout his life, Milan was an avid church supporter often serving on boards and committees. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Giffen - Mack Funeral Home, 4115 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Interment at St. Margaret in the Pine's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Milan's memory may be made to the Alzheimer Society Canada or a charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1, 2019