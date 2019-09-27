You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Giffen-Mack Funeral Home & Cremation Cen
4115 Lawrence Ave East
West Hill, ON M1E2S2
(416) 281-6800
Resources
More Obituaries for Milan NASH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Milan NASH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Milan NASH Obituary
MILAN NASH March 16, 1925 - September 24, 2019 Peacefully, at home, on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the age of 94. Devoted and loving husband of Millie for 70 years. Proud father of Brian (Valerie), Brad (Cathy), Larry (Debbie) and Vicki (Randy). Loving grandfather to Tristan (Stacy), Jason (Jean), Chris (Natasha), Casey (Claudia), Caley (Anthony), Tyler (Anne-Marie), Matt (Meghan), Dallas (Abby) and Bailey. Great-grandpa to Lorelai, Isabelle, Spencer, Milan and Desmond. Milan had a long and distinguished career with TD Bank (48 years). He also served in the RCAF during World War II. After a well-deserved retirement, he volunteered with CESO (Canadian Executive Services Overseas) and worked on 3 separate assignments in Prague, Czech Republic to advise on the setting up of banking systems in that country. Throughout his life, Milan was an avid church supporter often serving on boards and committees. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Giffen - Mack Funeral Home, 4115 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Interment at St. Margaret in the Pine's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Milan's memory may be made to the Alzheimer Society Canada or a charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Milan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now