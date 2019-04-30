|
|
MILDRED CHERNOVSKY GREEN Mildred Chernovsky Green peacefully on Saturday, April 27, 2019 in Montreal. Beloved wife of the late Norman Green. A special woman, lovingly remembered by her sons Laurence and Suzanne, Martin and Nancy, and Ken. Adored by her grandchildren Jeffrey and Heather, Jonathan and Sasa, Rachel and Eric, Rebecca and Patrick, and Sharon and Nathan. A graveside service will be held in the Temple Sinai section of Dawes Road Cemetery, 3169 St. Clair Avenue, Toronto, on Tuesday, April 30th, 2019. Check www.benjamins.ca for service times. Shiva private.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 30 to May 4, 2019