Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
View Map
Mildred "Millie" HARLOCK


1940 - 2019
Mildred "Millie" HARLOCK Obituary
MILDRED "MILLIE" HARLOCK Millie died peacefully in Princess Margaret Hospital on Monday, July 29, 2019 in Toronto at the age of 79. Beloved daughter of the late Bruce and Mildred Harlock. Millie was born on May 10, 1940 in Toronto, Ontario. Millie is survived by her brothers, Gordon and Donald Harlock, her nephews, Dave Harlock and his wife Bev Broniek, Wayne Harlock and his wife Cindy Brandon and Paul Harlock. Special thanks to Dr. Laframboise and all the staff at Princess Margaret Hospital, Toronto. A funeral service will be held at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville Avenue) on Monday, August 12th at 1:00 p.m., with a reception to follow in the Rosedale Room. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Princess Margaret Hospital, Gynaecology Surgical Oncology Research Fund, 610 University Avenue, Toronto, ON M5G 2C1 or to an animal shelter of your choice. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 10 to Aug. 14, 2019
