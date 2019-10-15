You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
MILLI GOULD It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved matriarch - our beautiful, strong mother, sister, aunt and friend. Milli tragically lost her first husband Benny z"l and daughter Ferne z"l in 1957 and was predeceased by her second husband Allen z"l and her brothers Barry z"l (Brenda) and Sonny z"l (Ferne). She is mourned by her sons Mark (Marla Buck) and Ben (Heather Winslade), her grandsons Samuel and Alexander, her sister Ileen (Alfred z"l), sister-in-law Samieth Mintz, many nieces, nephews and cousins as well as countless friends and clients. Milli was admired in her hometown Hamilton, Toronto and internationally for her namesake business and many inspiring philanthropic initiatives. Her unbounded energy, creativity and fierce loyalty will be remembered by those touched by her strong determination and gentle heart. Funeral service will be held on October 16th at 11:00 a.m. at the Adas Israel Congregation 125 Cline Avenue South, Hamilton. Due to holiday of Sukkot, Shiva will commence Wednesday, October 23rd. See United Hebrew Memorial Chapel Hamilton website for details. Donations can be made to YWCA Hamilton or UJA Hamilton-Gould Family Endowment.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 15 to Oct. 19, 2019
