You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
3:00 PM
Pride Of Israel Synagogue Section at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park,
986 Wilson Avenue.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Millie GIDDENS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Millie GIDDENS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Millie GIDDENS Obituary
MILLIE GIDDENS Peacefully, on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Kensington Gardens. Millie Giddens beloved wife of the late Jack Giddens. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Ellen and Marvin Rosenberg, and Howard Giddens and the late Angi Venni. Devoted grandmother of Shane, Lana, Candy, and Simon. She was loved by her family and friends who will miss her deeply. A graveside service was held on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. in the Pride Of Israel Synagogue Section at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park, 986 Wilson Avenue. Shiva at 89 Castlewood Road, Toronto. Memorial donations in her honour may be made to Kensington Gardens Foundation, 416-963-9640.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 13 to Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Millie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -