|
|
MILLIE GIDDENS Peacefully, on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Kensington Gardens. Millie Giddens beloved wife of the late Jack Giddens. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Ellen and Marvin Rosenberg, and Howard Giddens and the late Angi Venni. Devoted grandmother of Shane, Lana, Candy, and Simon. She was loved by her family and friends who will miss her deeply. A graveside service was held on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. in the Pride Of Israel Synagogue Section at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park, 986 Wilson Avenue. Shiva at 89 Castlewood Road, Toronto. Memorial donations in her honour may be made to Kensington Gardens Foundation, 416-963-9640.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 13 to Jan. 17, 2020