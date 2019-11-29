|
|
DR. MILTON ISRAEL HOUPT It is with great sorrow the we announce the passing of Dr. Milton I. Houpt, DDS (Toronto), MDS, M.Ed, Ph.D. Milton, husband of Evelyn and the late Barbara (Swartz), father of Liora and Jonathan, Gili and Chaya, Dani and Raquel, Miri and David and step-father to Mishaela and Jeffrey, Shulie and Daniel, Rena and Jeffrey, Talia and Yaron, Sarah and Jacob; brother and brother-in-law of Dr. Joseph and Angela Houpt and Blossom and Joel Snitman. Grandfather of 17 grandchildren and to 13 step- grandchildren. Milton was Professor Emeritus at the Department of Pediatric Dentistry at Rutgers University, Newark, New Jersey, an intellectual giant, author or co-author of some 117 scientific journal papers and the recipient of many honours. Funeral in Israel. Toronto family will be sitting shiva from Sunday, December 1 until Wednesday, December 4, between the hours of 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at 99 Glenforest Dr., Thornhill. Evening services 7:30 p.m. Donations in memory of Milton may be made to a charity of your choice.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3, 2019