MIMY HODGKINSON 1924-2020 Mimy (Lucie Rita) Hodgkinson (nee Pratte) passed away peacefully on January 29, 2020 in Mississauga after 95 years of life. Married for more than 67 years, she was the adored wife, confidant and pillar of the late Lloyd M. Hodgkinson, Publisher. She is the cherished mother of Robert (Lori) Hodgkinson (Vancouver) and Charles (Shelley) Hodgkinson (Toronto). Her legacy includes her grandchildren Lee (Tara), Eve, Daniel and Julia and great-granddaughter, Allyson. Born in Montreal, Mimy met her husband at the Kahnawake Golf Club. She spoke French, he only English. Something really worked. Her (to be) husband loved the game. She came to love it, too. Inseparable from that point forward, Mimy devoted her life to support her family and her husband's business career. Delightfully French, Mimy brought style and charm to their lives from the day they met. Their relationship defined true love. Always the proponent of prudent health, she was consistently conscious of protecting their quality of life. They simply outlived everybody else. Never a problem, always in good health, wit and humour until the very end. Mimy lived a full and spirited life. She loved to play a good game of golf with her boys, a competitive game of bridge or curl at the Mississauga Golf and Country Club. In her later years, she treasured travels with her husband, exploring corners of the world with her dearest partner. A timeless, elegant woman packed with wit, charm and joie de vivre, Mimy now rejoins her husband for eternity. She will be in her family's hearts forever. A private service was held in Toronto.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 31 to Feb. 4, 2020