MINORU TAKADA 'Min' February 19, 1921 - Vancouver, British Columbia May 9, 2019 - Calgary, Alberta The family of Minoru (Min) Takada is sad to announce his death on Thursday May 9, 2019. Min was able to overcome the injustices of the war years and the evacuation of the Japanese-Canadians to Alberta. During this time, he met a deaconess whose activism inspired him to give up his career in accounting to become a minister of the United Church. He served parishes in Alberta and Toronto and left a lasting legacy of supporting others and bringing care. He will be honoured and missed by those who knew him. He leaves his wife Betty of sixty-six years; son Mark; daughter Sheila (James) Hetherington; and grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Josh) Lindberg, Alexi (Mike Macchione) Hetherington, Patrick, and Adrien Takada. The family would like to thank Min and Betty's neighbours for their kind support that made it possible for them to live in their home for so long. Many thanks to the staff in Unit 72 at the Foothills hospital for their kind care in his final days. Condolences may be forwarded through www.McInnisandHolloway.com. In living memory of Minoru Takada, a tree will be planted at Fish Creek Provincial Park. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 14 to May 18, 2019