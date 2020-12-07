MIRCA VANNUCCI DI CECCO Mirca Vannucci Di Cecco passed away peacefully at Mount Sinai Hospital, Toronto, at the age of 98, on December 4, 2020. Beloved wife of Salvatore Di Cecco for over 43 years until his sudden passing on June 17, 1985. She was also predeceased by her son Lorenzo in 2017 and her grandson Samuel Sorbara in 1972. She is survived by her daughter Anna Maria Braithwaite, son-in-law William Braithwaite, grandson, Paul Sorbara, granddaughter-in-law Isabelle Sorbara, daughter-in-law Raffaella De Pasquale Di Cecco, granddaughter Alessia Di Cecco Goulding, grandson-in-law, Justin Goulding, great-grandchildren Dante and Allegra Goulding, her son Alessandro, daughter-in-law Catherine O'Halloran, grand-daughter Mary Kathleen and grandson Conor O'Halloran Di Cecco. Mirca was born in Mantova, Italy, on April 19, 1922. She was a devoted partner of her husband Salvatore in all their joint endeavours including their pasta factories in the Republic of San Marino, Modena, and Rome, Italy, and, later, in Canada, a restaurant with banquet halls and later industrial pasta machinery sales in North and Central America. Mirca was proud of her role in the work force alongside her husband from the 1940s through the mid-1980s. In family and household, she led by example and always put forth tremendous effort, energy and dedication. She was always extremely generous in countless ways. Her dinners for 20 or more were frequent and legendary. She was featured in cook books and magazines for her pasta making skills. She was very proud that all three of her children became lawyers. Her work ethic and love of family are manifested by their own lives. A tireless lady who cooked, sewed, cleaned and worked to the amazement of her contemporaries well into her 80s, she also maintained an elegance and style, that, in addition to her principles and wit were part of her allure. Mirca inspired her family and friends with her appetite for work, family dinners, travel, life and love. Special thanks go to her devoted caregivers, especially Esmee Pinlac, Arlene Casilla, and Remy Patawaran for their years of patient and affectionate help, first in her home where she remained until the age of 97, and then at Belmont House, Toronto. The family also thanks the dedicated staff of Belmont House for making her final few years at Belmont comfortable and safe, and the wonderful team of doctors and nurses at Mount Sinai Hospital who took great care of Mirca in her final days. A private family service of Christian Burial will be held on Monday December 7, 2020 with burial to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. The family thanks all of Mirca's friends for their expressions of sympathy and fond regards for Mirca. In lieu of flowers, a donation in her memory to Belmont House, Toronto or Mount Sinai Hospital would be greatly appreciated by the family. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com