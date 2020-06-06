You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Mireille Anne-Marie WALKER

Mireille Anne-Marie WALKER Obituary
MIREILLE ANNE-MARIE WALKER Mireille Anne-Marie Walker (née Nouvelon), was born in Zurich, Switzerland on June 17, 1932, and died of natural causes in her beloved Toronto on May 3, 2020. In between were almost nine decades of passionate living: raised in Cameroon, then Sauveterre-de-Béarn, then Algiers, she set out to make a life in Toronto. There, she met and married scholar of French, fellow thespian, and musicologist John A. Walker, who predeceased her by 11 years. Together, they had two children: Anne Gabrielle, and the late Robert Sean. Exotic and earthy, courageous and determined, Mireille was an athlete (a fencing champion in her youth, adopter of windsurfing in her late 50s), an engaging teacher, translator, traveller, and a dreamer; a loving partner, parent, and grandparent, and a good and true friend to many. She was a devoted caregiver and volunteer; and a gracious and generous hostess at her home in Toronto, at her cottage "Sauveterre-de-Muskoka", and at her favourite restaurant and second home in Toronto, Ferraro 502. Mireille was funny, and fiercely loyal, with a smile that could light up our world. Mireille is survived, missed, and lovingly remembered by her daughter, son-in-law Peter, grandsons David and Samuel Walker-Kierluk, and by dear friends and family in Canada, Australia, France, and Switzerland. Beautiful spirit now freed of a body grown too weary, Mireille's remains were interred with John's at Mount Pleasant Cemetery on May 7, three days after their 63rd wedding anniversary.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 6 to June 10, 2020
