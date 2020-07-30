|
MIRIAM STEIN On Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Kensington Place. Miriam Stein beloved wife of the late Sheldon Stein. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Frieda and Yair Oren of Florida, Gloria Stein, and Helen and Stephen Brunswick. Dear sister and sister-in-law of Jack and Amy Hauer, Esther and the late Mark Goldenberg, and the late Saul and Rose Hauer. Devoted grandmother of Aeyal and Bianca, Gil and Melissa, Matty and Dekla, Julia and Bobby, Hart and Sophia, Michael and Sara, Adam and Natalie, and John and Lee. Devoted great-grandmother of Larissa, Yasmin, Julian, Thalia, Zachary, Sydney, Ava, Daniel, Natalie, Amy, Chase, Alonzo, Lev, Emmet, Woolf, Lachlan, and Solomon. The family would like to thank Miriam's caregivers, and all who provided loving support. A family graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to The Miriam Stein Memorial Fund c/o The Benjamin Foundation 416-780-0324 or at www.benjamins.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 30 to Aug. 3, 2020