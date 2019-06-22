DR. MLADEN VRANIC OC, OOnt, MD, DSc, FRSC, FRCPC, FCAHS April 3, 1930 - June 18, 2019 A man of incredible intellect, curiosity, strength, humour and generosity, Mladen passed peacefully, surrounded by his beloved wife, Linda, and daughters, Iva, Claire and Anne. One of the world's trailblazers in diabetes research, he trained many of today's leaders in the field. His colleagues, friends and family are forever grateful for his presence in our lives. Heartfelt thanks to Nahid, Lucy, Niko, Veronika, Yvonne, Romeo and Shirin. Special thanks to Drs. Chen, Cellarius and Kobulnik, and the wonderful teams at Bridgepoint, Temmy Latner, and Mt. Sinai. A service will be held at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville Avenue) on Monday, June 24th at 11:30 a.m. Interment at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mladen's memory to the Banting & Best Diabetes Centre at the University of Toronto would be greatly appreciated, and will continue his legacy of training diabetes specialists worldwide. Please make note that the donation is being made in memory of Mladen Vranic http://donate.utoronto.ca/give/show/298. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. Published in The Globe and Mail from June 22 to June 26, 2019