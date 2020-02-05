You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Applewood United Church
2067 Stanfield Road
Mississauga, ON
View Map
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Applewood United Church
2067 Stanfield Road
Mississauga, ON
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Moffat HILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Moffat Robertson HILL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Moffat Robertson HILL Obituary
MOFFAT ROBERTSON HILL Aged 94, beloved and cherished husband of Barbara Grace Hill (née Westlake), passed peacefully at home in Mississauga, February 2, 2020. Loving father of Stephen and Linda Hill and Sharon and Daniel Cook. Loved by step grandchildren Michael and Laura Munoz and Michelle Kaufmann. Fondly remembered by great- grandchildren Benjamin, Evalyn, Vivian, Ana and Elly. Moffat was the first MBA graduate at Western University's Ivy School of Business in 1950. He spent his entire business career at the CIBC head office as the manager of the Investment Department. He was a lifetime member of YMCA Canada and spent his youth at the London Y. He was active in the Etobicoke YMCA., president of Brampton YMCA and founder of the Mississauga YMCA. In 1995 he was awarded The YMCA Peace Medal. Active member of Applewood United Church, served as general chair and chair of several committees. As well as being a long time member of The Board of Trade Toronto. He was an avid water skier, sailor and kayaker and spent 69 years at the Tramway, Dorset, Lake of Bays. Donations made in memory of Moffat may be made to Applewood United Church or Mississauga YMCA. There will be a Memorial Visitation held in Applewood United Church (2067 Stanfield Road Mississauga) on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., a Memorial Service will begin at 11 a.m. followed by a luncheon in the church hall. Online condolences may be made at www.scott- mississauga.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Moffat's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -