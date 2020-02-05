|
|
MOFFAT ROBERTSON HILL Aged 94, beloved and cherished husband of Barbara Grace Hill (née Westlake), passed peacefully at home in Mississauga, February 2, 2020. Loving father of Stephen and Linda Hill and Sharon and Daniel Cook. Loved by step grandchildren Michael and Laura Munoz and Michelle Kaufmann. Fondly remembered by great- grandchildren Benjamin, Evalyn, Vivian, Ana and Elly. Moffat was the first MBA graduate at Western University's Ivy School of Business in 1950. He spent his entire business career at the CIBC head office as the manager of the Investment Department. He was a lifetime member of YMCA Canada and spent his youth at the London Y. He was active in the Etobicoke YMCA., president of Brampton YMCA and founder of the Mississauga YMCA. In 1995 he was awarded The YMCA Peace Medal. Active member of Applewood United Church, served as general chair and chair of several committees. As well as being a long time member of The Board of Trade Toronto. He was an avid water skier, sailor and kayaker and spent 69 years at the Tramway, Dorset, Lake of Bays. Donations made in memory of Moffat may be made to Applewood United Church or Mississauga YMCA. There will be a Memorial Visitation held in Applewood United Church (2067 Stanfield Road Mississauga) on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., a Memorial Service will begin at 11 a.m. followed by a luncheon in the church hall. Online condolences may be made at www.scott- mississauga.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020