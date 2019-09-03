You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
DR. MOHAMMED ALI DOKAINISH July 3, 1935 - August 26, 2019 Devoted Husband, Father, Grandfather, Friend. Professor Emeritus, Department of Mechanical Engineering, McMaster University, Hamilton, Ontario. Mohammed passed away peacefully on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Hamilton General Hospital, surrounded by his loving wife of 57 years, Soraya; his children, Madiha (with partner Barry) and Hisham; his grandchildren Callum, Faris, and Jenna; and his nephews, Hossam (with son Ahmed) and Bassim. Mohammed will be dearly missed by all his family and friends in Canada and in Egypt. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hamilton Health Sciences Regional Rehabilitation Centre, and/or the Intensive Care Unit at Hamilton General Hospital.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 3 to Sept. 7, 2019
