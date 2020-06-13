You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Moira Ann ANDERSON

Moira Ann ANDERSON Obituary
MOIRA ANN ANDERSON (née CRAWFORD) July 12, 1935 - June 8, 2020 Moira died at home at the age of 84 in Victoria, BC. She was predeceased by Malcolm, her husband of 54 years (2013); and survived by her daughters, Melissa and Marianne (Andrew Clarke); and much-loved granddaughter, Olivia. Moira is also survived by her siblings, Brian Crawford (Connie), Dorothy Rider (George) and Brenda Crawford; her sister-in-law, Fiona Hyslop and brother-in-law, David Anderson (Sandra). Moira was born in Moose Jaw, SK to Rose (Wirth) and Hugh Crawford. As a child, she lived in Calgary (where Moira always had happy memories of playing along the Elbow River) and Vancouver. Moira graduated from Crofton House School in 1953 where she formed lifelong friendships. While attending the University of British Columbia, she met Malcolm and they married in June 1959. In 1966 they purchased their heritage house on Telegraph Bay Road and never moved again. The house reflects Moira's wonderful sense of style - antiques and curiosities, paintings, needlepoint, ceramics, and, of course, books. She loved her kitchen, which remained remarkably unchanged over the years. Gardening brought her great joy and was an outlet for her artistry. After the girls were in school, Moira started a career in retail, working at the Salt Box, the Toy Shop and the Kitchen Shop before opening her own Village Books in 1980, originally in Saanich Centre and later in Cadboro Bay Village. Over the years, Moira had wonderful business partners and employees, not to mention hard-working shop dogs. The store was a place for book lovers to meet. Moira enjoyed hosting many author breakfasts and working with all the other independent booksellers in Victoria. She sold the bookstore in 1996. Over the years, Moira had enduring friendships through book club, mahjong, bridge and gardening. She loved music and was a longtime subscriber to Pacific Opera Victoria, the Victoria Symphony and the Pacific Baroque Festival. Her fifth bout of cancer proved to be her last. Moira's final months were spent at her beloved house with her daughters and granddaughter. During this time, she was so grateful for the love, support, and kindness of friends. As she became more tired and weak, she loved to sit in the sunny living room, surrounded by spring flowers with a dog and cat nearby. She often said that she was content. There are no funeral arrangements at this time. Please remember Moira in your own way, preferably in a garden or with a book in hand. "If you have a garden and a library, you have everything you need." Cicero Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com. McCall Gardens of Victoria, BC
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 13 to June 17, 2020
