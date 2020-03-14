You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Molly Anne MACDONALD

Molly Anne MACDONALD Obituary
Notice of Postponement Celebration of Life MOLLY ANNE MACDONALD (Patterson) B.A., B.S.W., M.S.W. November 9, 1928 - January 26, 2020 Molly Anne Macdonald died peacefully at home surrounded by family and caregivers. The family held a private funeral in early February. A celebration of Molly Anne's life was to have been held on March 23rd. In light of the rising risks relating to the Coronavirus, it is with heavy hearts that we have decided to postpone the Celebration of Life. We will publish another notice when the Celebration has been rescheduled. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Molly Anne's name to Doctors Without Borders (MSF) at www.doctorswithoutborders.org.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 14 to Mar. 18, 2020
