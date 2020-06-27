|
MONA CURRIE Our beloved Mona Currie, nee van Ark, wife of the late Norman Thorne Currie, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2020. She will be missed by her children, Joan, Janet (Marc), James (Anne), and grandchildren, Lauren, Caren (Phil), Neil (Cleo), Jamie, Dayle (Kurt), Chloe, and great-grandchildren, Elle, Emma, Kai, Abigail. Mona had a truly beautiful life filled with adoring her growing family and taking delight in all their accomplishments, traveling the world - she visited over 85 countries, and entertaining with ease. She was the "hostess with the mostest" at her many dinner parties over the years in West Vancouver, Toronto, and Muskoka. Mona was very kind, quick-witted and a joy to be around. She loved creative ideas, had an insatiable curiosity and enthusiasm for all aspects of life, and enjoyed assuming a leadership position on every committee she joined. She had a wonderful aesthetic for fashion, art, and loved the written word. She could read a novel a day and frequently did, complete a crossword puzzle in record time and read the newspaper with an editor's eye. She took great pleasure in finessing a hand at bridge, watching Jeopardy and giving travel advice such as taking your own brand of teabags wherever you go to ensure you will always have a good cup of tea! Condolences may be sent to [email protected] In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local food bank.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 27 to July 1, 2020