MONA JURAVSKY Suddenly, on March 3, 2020. Beloved wife of Sam. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Lyle Juravsky and Lori Shapiro, and Martin and Erla Juravsky. Devoted Baba of Erin, Daniel, Jordan, and Noah. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. Interment in the Beth Tzedec Memorial Park. Shiva at 522 Fairlawn Avenue, Toronto.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 5 to Mar. 9, 2020