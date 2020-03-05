You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060

Mona JURAVSKY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mona JURAVSKY Obituary
MONA JURAVSKY Suddenly, on March 3, 2020. Beloved wife of Sam. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Lyle Juravsky and Lori Shapiro, and Martin and Erla Juravsky. Devoted Baba of Erin, Daniel, Jordan, and Noah. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. Interment in the Beth Tzedec Memorial Park. Shiva at 522 Fairlawn Avenue, Toronto.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 5 to Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mona's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -