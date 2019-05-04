MONICA GILMOUR WILLIAMS June 19, 1935 - April 29, 2019 Monica Williams of Toronto died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on April 29, 2019, at the age of 83. Beloved daughter of Kenneth and Helen Taylor, sister of Mary Smith (David) and the late John Taylor (Doreen), wife of Don Williams, mother to Daphne (Paul Grennell) and Derek (Liliana Rodriguez), grandmother to Erin, Haley and Megan Grennell and Lucio and Marco Williams, and aunt to Monica Martin and Geoff Smith. Monica was a bright spirit: warm and intelligent, graceful and generous. Born in Hamilton, Monica graduated from Glebe Collegiate (Ottawa) and McMaster University. In her twenties, Monica worked at Banff Springs Hotel, travelled Europe in a Renault Dauphine, and hiked Pigeon Spire in the Bugaboos. She then began teaching in St. Catharines, before settling in Toronto. As an exemplary educator, Monica taught at the Institute of Child Study and in the TDSB, later becoming principal at the Toronto Island School and Church Street Public School. In 1962, she married Don, beginning a wonderful fifty-seven years together. In 1967 they moved to Eastbourne Avenue, where they raised their family (plus three dogs), and helped to foster neighbourhood community. Monica matched Don's love of the outdoors (nearly), and the two enjoyed scores of travel adventures-from canoeing and rafting in the Yukon to treks in Chile and China. Monica especially cherished her time with family at Robin Run, their log cabin near Collingwood, hiking, cross-country skiing and tapping maple trees. In retirement, she valued her time with her book group and bridge friends, hiking with the "SHNOBS" group, traveling with friends and family, and volunteering as Chair at the Cedarhurst Centre for Dementia Care. For the last 22 years, Monica was a loving grandmother, actively engaged in her grandkids' hockey, synchro and dance passions, deeply invested in their day-to-day lives. Monica's warm smile, humble humanity, and unconditional love will be deeply missed. The family would like to thank the staff in the Regional Stroke Centre at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre and Monica's wonderful family doctor, Dr. Leigh Grant. A funeral service will be held at St. Clement's Church, 70 St. Clement's Ave., Toronto on Wednesday, May 8 at 1 p.m., with a reception and light lunch to follow in the Briar Hill Room. In lieu of flowers, donations to Doctors Without Borders would be appreciated. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 4 to May 8, 2019