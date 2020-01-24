|
SISTER MONICA SPEARIN, IBVM (Rose Mary Josephine) Died peacefully at Presentation Manor, Toronto on January 18, 2020. Sister Monica was in her 76th year as a member of the Institute of the Blessed Virgin Mary (Loretto Sisters). Daughter of the late George Francis Spearin and Amelia Mary Curtis. Predeceased by her brother Dr. George Curtis Spearin. She is survived by her nephew Paul Spearin and his wife Lisa, Mark Spearin, Ted Spearin and his wife Laurie, nieces Mary-Jo and Jayne as well as many great- nieces, nephews and her Sisters in community. Sister Monica was a longtime Principal and Teacher in Toronto, Guelph, Niagara Falls, Fort Erie, Regina, Estevan, was elected to be on the Catholic School Board and served in various leadership positions during her service with the Loretto Sisters. Friends may call at the Presentation Manor (61 Fairfax Cr, Toronto) on Monday, January 27th from 10 a.m. until time of the funeral mass at 11 am. Interment to follow in Mount Hope Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.rosar- morrison.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 24 to Jan. 28, 2020