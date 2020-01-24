You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Presentation Manor
61 Fairfax Cr
Toronto, ON
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Presentation Manor
(61 Fairfax Cr
Toronto, ON
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Monica SPEARIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sister Monica SPEARIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sister Monica SPEARIN Obituary
SISTER MONICA SPEARIN, IBVM (Rose Mary Josephine) Died peacefully at Presentation Manor, Toronto on January 18, 2020. Sister Monica was in her 76th year as a member of the Institute of the Blessed Virgin Mary (Loretto Sisters). Daughter of the late George Francis Spearin and Amelia Mary Curtis. Predeceased by her brother Dr. George Curtis Spearin. She is survived by her nephew Paul Spearin and his wife Lisa, Mark Spearin, Ted Spearin and his wife Laurie, nieces Mary-Jo and Jayne as well as many great- nieces, nephews and her Sisters in community. Sister Monica was a longtime Principal and Teacher in Toronto, Guelph, Niagara Falls, Fort Erie, Regina, Estevan, was elected to be on the Catholic School Board and served in various leadership positions during her service with the Loretto Sisters. Friends may call at the Presentation Manor (61 Fairfax Cr, Toronto) on Monday, January 27th from 10 a.m. until time of the funeral mass at 11 am. Interment to follow in Mount Hope Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.rosar- morrison.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 24 to Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Monica's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -