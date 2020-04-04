You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
Resources
More Obituaries for MONIQUE KING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MONIQUE MARIE-ANDRÉE KING


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MONIQUE MARIE-ANDRÉE KING Obituary
MONIQUE MARIE-ANDRÉE KING (née Migner) Born January 23, 1936 in Montreal; died March 27, 2020 in Toronto after a brief battle with cancer. Beloved wife of the late Ross King. Dearly loved by her daughter Carolyn, son-in-law Ken Pace and granddaughter Marie-Ève. Predeceased by her parents, Léo and Juliette Migner, and her siblings Thérèse, Denise and Robert. Fondly remembered by her extended family and many friends. Monique endured some heartaches, including the loss of a child at birth and an acoustic neuroma in her 60s that left lasting physical repercussions. But her joys and accomplishments were numerous. Monique's adventurous spirit led her to a job in Barbados in her 20s and to enter university in her 40s. She followed up her BA with an MA and taught French as a second language at the University of Saskatchewan, co-authoring a manual to help teachers and students of French. She had a happy 41-year marriage to Ross and maintained close friendships from years spent in five cities across three provinces. The family wishes to thank all those who provided care to Monique in her final months at home and in her last days at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre's palliative care unit. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the or Sunnybrook Foundation's Palliative Care Unit would be appreciated. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 4 to Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MONIQUE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -