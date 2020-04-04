|
MONIQUE MARIE-ANDRÉE KING (née Migner) Born January 23, 1936 in Montreal; died March 27, 2020 in Toronto after a brief battle with cancer. Beloved wife of the late Ross King. Dearly loved by her daughter Carolyn, son-in-law Ken Pace and granddaughter Marie-Ève. Predeceased by her parents, Léo and Juliette Migner, and her siblings Thérèse, Denise and Robert. Fondly remembered by her extended family and many friends. Monique endured some heartaches, including the loss of a child at birth and an acoustic neuroma in her 60s that left lasting physical repercussions. But her joys and accomplishments were numerous. Monique's adventurous spirit led her to a job in Barbados in her 20s and to enter university in her 40s. She followed up her BA with an MA and taught French as a second language at the University of Saskatchewan, co-authoring a manual to help teachers and students of French. She had a happy 41-year marriage to Ross and maintained close friendships from years spent in five cities across three provinces. The family wishes to thank all those who provided care to Monique in her final months at home and in her last days at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre's palliative care unit. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the or Sunnybrook Foundation's Palliative Care Unit would be appreciated. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 4 to Apr. 8, 2020