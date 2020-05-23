|
MONIQUE MERCURE 1930 - 2020 Peacefully, in her sleep, in Montreal, at the age of 89 on May 17, 2020, Monique Mercure, mother, grandmother, friend, colleague, actress. She leaves to mourn her daughter, Michèle Mercure; her grandson, Yves (PY) Larouche (Marie Alice Cardin); her great-grandson, Pier Yves Larouche (Marie-Gil Vachon); and her great-great-grandson, Alistair. She leaves to mourn as well her brother, Michel Émond (Marie Senécal); her sister, Nicole Émond (Jacques Grégoire); her sister-in-law, Marie Claude Thibodeau (late Pierre Émond); and many nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind many friends and colleagues, including Simon Brault (Louise Sicuro), François Ménard, and her assistant Carole Bilodeau. Our thanks to the formidable team at la Maison St-Rafaël, the palliative care unit at CLSC Parc-Extension, and Nova Montréal. In memory of Monique Mercure, a gift to the maisonstrafael.org would be appreciated. Throughout her long career, Monique Mercure was the recipient of many honours and prizes, among them: Companion of the Order of Canada, Grand Officer of the Ordre national du Québec, Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada, Compagne de l'Ordre des arts et des lettres du Québec, Doctorate honoris causa of the University of Montreal, Doctorate honoris causa of the University of Toronto, Award for Best Actress at the Cannes Film Festival for the role of Rose-Aimée in the film J.A. Martin photographe by Jean Beaudin, Etrog Award for the role of Rose-Aimée in the film J.A. Martin photographe by Jean Beaudin, Canadian Film Awards - Best performance by a lead actress for her role in J.A. Martin photographe by Jean Beaudin, Genie Award for Best Supporting Actress for David Cronenberg's film Naked Lunch, Genie Award for Best Supporting Actress for Piers Haggard's film, Conquest, Governor General's Performing Arts Awards, Denise-Pelletier Prize for the Performing Arts, Gascon-Roux Prize for the role of Hécube in Les Troyennes d'Euripide at the TNM, and Gémeaux Award- Best Leading Female Role in a TV Drama for Providence, (2007) National Theatre School of Canada's Gascon-Thomas Award.
