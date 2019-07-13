MORAG JEAN COLLS (née Murray) It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beautiful mother in Vancouver, BC on July 3, 2019. Born October 16, 1932 in New Westminster, Morag grew up in Fraser Mills, then known as Maillardville, and spent lazy summers at Crescent Beach winning numerous swimming medallions as a youngster. The family later moved to Adera Street in Vancouver. One of three women, Morag graduated from UBC earning a Commerce degree in 1956. It was at UBC she met Mike (predeceased) her husband of 60 years. Fond memories were created in the Town of Mount Royal - with life long friends established on Beverley Avenue and on the ski hills in the Laurentians. Fifty years of adventure would follow in Oakville with weekends skiing in Ellicottville, many house renovations, gardening work and dinner parties hosted at the 'Guest House' and Cox Drive. A modern-day explorer, Morag travelled the globe with Mike and friends. A fountain of knowledge, Morag was recognized by the Ontario Provincial Government for her 36 years of service devoted to researching, assisting with script writing, and leading tours at the Royal Ontario Museum. Her home was filled with stacks of research notes in every room - her favorite writing tool was her pencil. Extremely well read, she was known for her attention to detail, historical knowledge in a variety of subject matter, and ability to recount every date and detail of her travels - she had an uncanny ability to remember even the smallest tidbit of information. Morag will forever be remembered for her (long) red hair, exotic jewelry, and unique, well thought out table centerpieces. Gracious, loyal and loving; she was stoic with a razor-sharp intellect and loved a good debate with varying viewpoints. She was a veritable 'Renaissance Woman' with lots of 'moxie'. Morag is greatly missed by her three children: Lisa (Robert), Heather and Peter (Charlene), and her four grandchildren whom she adored: Hailey, Dexter, Sydney and Max. Special thanks to her doctors in Oakville and the many wonderful staff at VGH. In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers, tribute gifts can be made to support the Palliative Care Fund at VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation at vghfoundation.ca/morag-colls or the Royal Ontario Museum www.rom.on.ca/en/support-us/ways-give Condolences for the family may be left at www.kearneyfs.com Published in The Globe and Mail from July 13 to July 17, 2019