Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
Morris ASA Obituary
MORRIS ASA On October 6, 2019 Morris Asa passed away peacefully at the age of 95. Devoted husband to Rose; father to Sylvia (Shereen Ezzat), Gerald (Janet Weisz), Susan (Marshall Katz); grandfather to Ari Kopolovic (Sherline Joe), Ilana Kopolovic (Henry Conter), Mira Kopolovic, Alexander Ezzat, Talia (Alexander Shafran), Benjamin (Cristina), Jonathon, Mathew Katz (Alexandra), Joshua Katz, Laura Katz; great-grandfather to Noah Conter, Emily Kopolovic, Maya Conter, and Jacob Shafran. He will be fondly remembered by his nephew and niece Bert Kohen (Roza) and Mariette Bernholtz (Jay). Morris was an only child and devoted son to his parents Isak and Sol Esther (nee Cohen). Born in Istanbul, Turkey, on October 28, 1923, he spent his childhood immersed in the culture of France and the Alliance Israelite Francaise, traveling with his parents who taught in many places before settling in Izmir, Turkey. He was a pioneer who left his home country after obtaining his M.D. from the University of Istanbul to study surgery in New York. He ultimately settled in Windsor, Ontario where he was a highly respected Thoracic and Vascular Surgeon for 30 years, and a leader in the medical community, serving as Chief of Staff at the Hotel Dieu Hospital. His career was demanding but he always made time for sport, and spent his summers on his boat, sailing the great lakes with Rose or racing the Mackinac with a crew of young colleagues. His love of fine art, music and French culture lasted his lifetime; he was a world traveler and his keen eye allowed him to discover works of art in flea-markets in the many countries he visited, always with Rose at his side. He read voraciously and in several languages, and never missed the opportunity to share a good book with friends and family. The family would like to thank Maricel Medina for her care and compassion and the staff of One Kenton for making his last few months comfortable. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 11:30 p.m. Interment at Beth Tzedec Memorial Park, 5822 Bathurst Street, North York to follow. The family will receive friends at 3181 Bayview Avenue on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and from 7:00 p.m. -9:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Beit Halochem Canada, Aid To Disabled Veterans of Israel 1.800.355.1648.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 8 to Oct. 12, 2019
