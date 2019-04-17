You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Morris CLARFIELD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Morris CLARFIELD


1919 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Morris CLARFIELD Obituary
MORRIS CLARFIELD December 26, 1919 - April 15, 2019 Died on Monday, April 15, age 99 in Toronto, Ontario. 'Morrie' was born, grew up, and educated in Toronto, serving in the Canadian Armed Forces during World War II. He then worked as a clothing manufacturer and businessman. An avid sportsman, Morrie was a fast friend and above all was passionate about his family, all of whom loved him equally in return. We will miss him dearly. He was predeceased by his wife, Ida and is survived by family in Canada and Israel: his three children, Elaine Clarfield Gitalis, Mark and Geoffrey; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Donations in memory of our father to the Association for the Soldiers of Israel - Canada. Funeral at Benjamin's.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 17 to Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.