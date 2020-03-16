|
MORRIS GREENBAUM On Saturday, March 14, 2020. Morris Greenbaum, beloved husband of Helen. Loving father and father-in-law of Louis and Shirley, and Garry and Shirley. Dear brother of the late Pearl and Tovia Dwosh. Devoted grandfather of Heather and Brahm, Jennifer and Corey, Mark and Lauren, Elyssa and David, Marla and Sean, Joshua, and great-grandfather of Kyle, Isabelle, Brodie, Zachary, Jamie, Cole, Harley, and Shane. A public graveside service will be held at Pardes Shalom Cemetery, Shedlitzer Lukower Society section, 10953 Dufferin Street, Maple on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. As a result of 'COVID-19' the family will be observing a private family shiva. Memorial donations may be made to the Association for Soldiers of Israel, 416-783-3053 or Baycrest Foundation, 416-785-2875, www.baycrest. org/donations
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 16 to Mar. 20, 2020