MORRIS (MOE) JAKOWEC, P. Eng. Born November 16, 1930 in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Moe Jakowec on Monday, August 17, 2020 at the age of 89 years. Beloved husband of the late Sheila (nee Hogan) and survived by his partner Rosemary McAnnich. Loving father of Sandi (Donnie), Mark, Paul (Debra), Frank (Michael), and Sheila (Stewart). Grandpa Moe will be greatly missed by his cherished granddaughter, Madeline and sorely missed by his stepgrandson Christopher. Dear brother of Walter (Carolyn) and Helen Gavloski (Ed). He will be fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews. Moe graduated from Queen's University in Kingston (Science '54) as a Civil Engineer. He began his engineering career at Dibblee Construction in Ottawa and went on to form Jomco Ltd. with long-time friend Jim O'Neill. After his retirement, Moe continued in the Ottawa construction industry as an Engineering consultant for the Federal Government. Moe was President of the National Capital Heavy Construction Association (NCHCA) from 1985 - 1986 and Chairman of the Ottawa Construction Association (OCA) in 1993. Our heartfelt thanks to the many doctors and nurses at the Queensway Carleton Hospital who provided such compassionate and excellent care for our father. A private service to be held on Wolfe Island. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society (on behalf of Rosemary), the (on behalf of the late Sheila Jakowec), or the Heart and Stroke Foundation (on behalf of Moe). Condolences or donations may be made at www.tubmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 22 to Aug. 26, 2020