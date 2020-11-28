You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

Morris (Moishe) SHAPIRO
MORRIS (MOISHE) SHAPIRO March 19, 1923 - November 27, 2020 A honest man with a golden heart has now joined the true love of his life - Honey (Pancer). Theirs was a union of hearts that perhaps comes once in a lifetime. One filled with respect, devotion and gratitude, along with a home filled with love and laughter. These qualities were shared with unending love and pride for his cherished family. Daughter, Susan Weinstein, husband Ted ; Grandchildren, Roanne (Weinstein), Dominique Leeman; Lori Weinstein and Colin Schlachta; Great-Grandsons Brandon and Joshua Leeman. Family always came first, and every day was a gift for him and us. Moishe will be remembered for his good nature, warm smile and kind word for all. And of course that twinkle in his eyes. A true gentleman who will be missed by all that knew him. A private family service will be held. Donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, 2020.
