MORRIS (MOISHE) SHAPIRO March 19, 1923 - November 27, 2020 A honest man with a golden heart has now joined the true love of his life - Honey (Pancer). Theirs was a union of hearts that perhaps comes once in a lifetime. One filled with respect, devotion and gratitude, along with a home filled with love and laughter. These qualities were shared with unending love and pride for his cherished family. Daughter, Susan Weinstein, husband Ted ; Grandchildren, Roanne (Weinstein), Dominique Leeman; Lori Weinstein and Colin Schlachta; Great-Grandsons Brandon and Joshua Leeman. Family always came first, and every day was a gift for him and us. Moishe will be remembered for his good nature, warm smile and kind word for all. And of course that twinkle in his eyes. A true gentleman who will be missed by all that knew him. A private family service will be held. Donations may be made to the charity of your choice.



