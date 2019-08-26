|
MORRIS SIMON (Moishe) Passed away peacefully in the early evening on Friday, August 23, 2019 in the Baycrest Palliative Care unit. Moishe was born in Toronto on July 1st, 1932 (and the fireworks were always for his birthday, he would say) as the oldest son of Eva and Harry Simon. Devoted and much- loved husband to the late Esther Simon, and later to the late Joyce Gordon Simon. He was a proud and dedicated father and father-in-law to Julie Grossman and the late Jonathan Grossman, and Tammy and Marc Gonsalves. He was also an adoring and supportive grandfather to Jessica Grossman and her husband Matt Heisz, and to Jason Grossman and his girlfriend Lawvin Hadisi. Special step-grandfather to Andrea and Amber Gonsalves. Caring older brother and brother-in-law to Norm and Mary-Jane Simon, and uncle and great-uncle to Rand, Alana, Laurel, Maeve, and Hayden Simon. World- traveler, handsome Che Guevara look-a-like, master carpenter, and real-estate agent extraordinaire, Moishe did whatever he could to support and love his family. The family wishes to thank his compassionate care-giver, Glenn Rodriguez, and the staff of 6 West, 3 East and 7 East at Baycrest Hospital. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (three lights west of Dufferin) for service on Tuesday August 27, 2019, please visit www.benjamins.ca for service time. Memorial donations can be made to the Palliative Care Unit (6W) at Baycrest Hospital, 416-785-2875, www.baycrest.org/donations, and Canadian Hearing Society,1-866-518-0000, ext. 4185, www.chs.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30, 2019