|
|
MORRISON WILLIAM HEWITT July 1, 1931 Hamilton - July 27, 2019 Toronto On July 27, 2019 Morrison William Hewitt died with his wife Romy at his side. A greatly loved husband, father, grandfather and brother. He will be missed by his wife of fifty years Romy, his beloved son David, loving step-daughter Kate Wheeler (John) and his grand daughters Alexandra and Sophie Beaton as well as his brother James Hewitt (Anne). A proud graduate, class of '55 at the Royal Military College, Kingston (#3480) and a recipient of the Nixon Memorial Sword "for pos sessing the highest officer like qualities" presented by the Duke of Edinburgh in Vancouver 1954. He then earned a business degree from Queen's University. The bulk of Mo's career was spent as a Part ner at Woods Gordon (later Ar thur Young) from the infancy of its Information Technology prac tice. In retirement he authored a business primer on IT. Cremation has taken place. At Mo's request there was no funeral. In memory of Mo who spent many hours with his cherished dog Bishop, donations may be made to your local St. John Ambulance Service Dog Visitation Program. A gentle man to the end, we will remem ber Mo with love.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 10 to Aug. 14, 2019