MURIEL ANNE LAWRENCE (Murray) September 26, 1946 - July 31, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Muriel Lawrence announces her passing after a brief period of deteriorating health. Muriel leaves behind her loving husband of 48 years, Bob, and her two boys, Scott (Karen) and Michael (Tara), along with her four incredible grandchildren - Matthew, Evelyn, Claire, and Emma. Muriel devoted her life to family, friends, and the arts of homemaking. She demonstrated her love and enjoyment of life through her many famous turns of phrase and her wonderful baking and sewing. Gran's quilts and jammies were loved by all. Muriel came to Canada from Glasgow, Scotland, with her parents in 1952, grew up in East York, and graduated from York University in 1968 with a B.A. in History. After a short corporate career, she focused on raising Scott and Michael, before returning to her passion as an interpreter at Black Creek Pioneer Village for more than a decade. Along the way she enjoyed Scottish country dancing, volunteering in the community, five-mile walks through Thornhill, and countless cups of orange pekoe tea accompanying her crosswords. Muriel spent the last five years of her life with Bob in their dream home in Bracebridge, enjoying the gifts brought by living in a friendly community, surrounded by nature. To maintain appropriate physical distance, as a result of the pandemic, a private celebration of Muriel's life will be held later this month; friends are invited to forward memories and words of remembrance to the family at [email protected] The family would like to sincerely thank friends and neighbours in Bracebridge and Thornhill, along with the wonderful staff at South Muskoka Memorial Hospital for all the care and help they have provided over the past few months. In memory of Muriel you are invited to make an online donation to the Salvation Army, a charity she supported her whole life, at https://salvationarmy.ca/donations/ or any other charity of your choosing. Messages of condolence may be made through www.reynoldsfuneral.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 8 to Aug. 12, 2020