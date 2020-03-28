|
MURIEL ELIZABETH ANN BERTRAM (née Gooch) October 21, 1928 - March 26, 2020 Following a lengthy illness, Liz passed away peacefully on March 26, 2020 at The Southlake Residential Care Facility in Newmarket, Ontario. The past twelve years have been difficult for Liz but the care and attention she received from the amazing staff on 3 East was a Godsend. Our sincere appreciation goes out to the entire healthcare team that kept our beloved Liz happy and in good spirits. Liz was predeceased by her husband, Bob, in February 2017, following 66 years of marriage. She was the shining light of our family as the eldest daughter of Thomas H. (Bert) and Muriel Gooch. Liz loved her summers at Big Bay Point and her winters at Craigleith Ski Club engaging with her children and grandchildren. Liz attended St. Clements School and became a special education teacher and an active member of The Junior League, The Big Bay Point Golf Club and the Badminton & Racquet Club. Liz is survived by her son Geoff (MaryAnn) and her daughter Ginny Aird (Hugh) as well as her six grandchildren, Geoff, Katie, Jennifer, Liz, John and Ginny and 11 beautiful great- grandchildren. Liz also leaves behind two sisters; Patricia Gooch and Ginny MacEachern. We will all miss this beautiful lady who was the rudder and the glue of our family. Thankfully, she is now in a better place. We will love you and miss you forever. A funeral service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 28 to Apr. 1, 2020