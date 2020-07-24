You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Muriel Joan GORDON

Muriel Joan GORDON Obituary
MURIEL JOAN GORDON December 3, 1921 - July 16, 2020 Joan passed away peacefully in Burlington after a long and courageous fight with Alzheimer's Disease. She was predeceased by her husband, Peter, after 64 years of marriage, and by her brother, Doug Macpherson. She is survived by her son, Peter; daughter-in-law, Judith; daughter, Susan Roux; and grandchildren, Peter, Jamie (Alyson), Ali, and Jacques. She also leaves behind four great-grandchildren, Reese, Quinne, Sloane and Jack; and her nieces and nephew, Anne Farley, Jane Armstrong, Ann Armstrong and Ian Macpherson. Joan was a truly wonderful and beautiful lady. She loved a good book, was a gracious and generous host and always enjoyed the company of all her friends and children. She had a smile that would light up any room, and an ability to brighten everyone's day. Her love for life and her incredible spirit sustained her through her final years. Joan grew up in Toronto, the daughter of Muriel and Bill Macpherson. Her father had five sisters, all of whom settled in Toronto and Teeswater. There were countless picnics, summer holidays, family gatherings at Jackson's Point, Teeswater, and Kincardine. Fun, love and caring were a true legacy established by this family in her youth. She was truly loved by all those whose life she was a part of. "What we have once enjoyed we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes a part of us." - Helen Keller There will be a Private Family Service. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Joan's name to Central Presbyterian Church, 165 Charlton Avenue West, Hamilton, Ontario, L8P 2C8.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 24 to July 28, 2020
