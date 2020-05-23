You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Muriel BUDGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Muriel Olive BUDGE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Muriel Olive BUDGE Obituary
MURIEL OLIVE BUDGE Muriel Olive Budge (née Telfer), 99, left us peacefully on May 19, 2020, in her home in Edmonton, with her adoring family around her. Devoted wife of the late Alexander (Sandy) Budge for 58 years, she was an unforgettable mixture of strength and gentleness, of sensibility and infinite love. Predeceased by her treasured brothers, Lloyd and Walter Telfer, she leaves unfillable holes in the lives of her daughters, Donna Martin (Ross), Pat McFarland (the late Bob) and Judy MacIntosh (George); sons, Jim and Dave Budge (Marissa); grandchildren Luc Martin (Kristy), Adam Martin, Neil McFarland (Kelly), Laura MacDonald (Cory), Kate MacIntosh, Craig MacIntosh, Jasmin Budge, Jessie Budge, Rachael Budge, Alexander Budge and Hannah Budge; and great-grandchildren, Jake and Ava Martin, Savannah and Imogene McFarland, and Flora and Angus MacDonald. Many nieces, nephews, and their descendants across Canada in the Telfer and MacKenzie clans share in our grief, and in the joy we shared of knowing her. Growing up in a newspaper family in Humboldt, Saskatchewan, Muriel was intelligent and athletic. She married the love of her life, Sandy, moved house many times while raising a family of five with patience, generosity, common sense, pride and love. The Edmonton Oilers enjoyed her support, as did both the Eskimos and Saskatchewan Roughriders, the UWO Mustangs and all her sports-minded offspring. Merlie taught us all good manners and good taste, and kept an ever-growing family close and prosperous for 15 years after Dad passed. She never forgot a birthday and never failed to insist on nothing for herself. Clever and funny to the very end, she charmed the nurses and other staff caring for her and sang their praises. Mom is with Dad now, hitting the ball short but straight, cooking, enjoying a wee dram and listening to the Mills Brothers. The family especially thanks the thoughtful staff at Canterbury Manor & Court for all their kindness and care, and appreciates donations to the Canterbury Foundation in Edmonton. Mom requested no service and will be interred beside Alexander at Westlawn Cemetery.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 23 to May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Muriel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -