MURIEL FRANCES SHEPHERD (nee Lamond) It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Muriel Frances Shepherd. Muriel was born at home in Hamilton, Ontario on May 27, 1929 and passed away at home in Kitchener, Ontario in the comforting presence of her children on August 6, 2020, at the age of 91, of natural causes. She was the only child of Daisy Woodward (deceased 1988) and Francis (Frank) C. Lamond (deceased 1967). Also predeceased by her husband, Robert D. Shepherd ("Bob") (deceased 1992), and her eldest child, Robert M. Shepherd ("Rob") (deceased 1999). Muriel is survived by her son, Gregory B. Shepherd, and her daughter, Jennifer M. Shepherd (Richard Cook), of Kitchener. Muriel was a community builder, mentor and trailblazer. She has left her mark on everyone who knew her through her generosity, kindness and sheer will to live life to the fullest. Muriel attended Brantdale Public School, Queensdale Public School and Westdale Secondary School, all in Hamilton. Up until two years ago, she continued to attend semi-annual reunion lunches with her kindergarten class in Hamilton. She was an accomplished piano player, renowned for playing the church organ at family weddings and proud member of her church choir. Following high school, she jumped right into the workforce. While working in the City of Hamilton Engineering Department, she met the love of her life, Bob, and they married in 1957. Muriel and Bob moved to Kitchener - Waterloo in 1961 where they lived for the rest of their lives other than when the family lived in Bad Homburg, Germany (near Frankfurt) for Bob's career (1973 to 1975). Relocating and establishing the family in Germany in the early '70s was no small feat but Muriel made moving and establishing the family in a foreign country and foreign language seem effortless. While living in Germany, she was an active member of the British Women's Group, a social group of the many women who, along with their families, were expatriates of Commonwealth countries living in the Frankfurt area (and, being an inclusive group, also welcomed women from any other country who wanted to join including German members). Recognizing the time living in Germany would be brief, Muriel and Bob ensured the family traveled extensively throughout Europe. When Bob was unable to travel due to work commitments, Muriel had no hesitation taking the children on trips, ensuring every opportunity to travel was taken. In 1978, when her children no longer required a "stay at home mother", Muriel decided to rejoin the workforce and began a new career at the University of Waterloo where she worked until her retirement in 1994. Indicative of her personality and brilliance, she was interviewed, hired and started work at the University all within 24 hours. The majority of her time at UW was in the role of assistant to the associate dean of arts in the special programmes office where she thrived from daily interaction with the students in the Applied Studies Programme. While her formal role with the students was primarily related to administrative matters such as assisting with course schedules and degree requirements, all of her students over the years developed a great affection for Muriel due to the kindness and help she gave to each of them, many of whom relied heavily on her for emotional support and guidance through university challenges and young adult life experiences. She loved her students and they loved her. She provided a true human connection on campus to the students. Long after retirement, she would be regularly approached in grocery stores by her former students, Muriel always remembered their names and was keen to know how and what they had been doing since graduation. In recognition of her significant contributions to the University, a scholarship was created in her name on her retirement - a truly worthy recognition of a person whose upbringing did not include an opportunity for her to obtain a university education. If she would have had the opportunity to attend university, it is clear she would have excelled in academia. Following retirement, she continued her association with the University through the University of Waterloo Retirees Association where she served on the Board of Directors and as President of the Association. Muriel was the first non-faculty retiree to hold the position of President of the UWRA. Muriel was a member of Knox Waterloo Presbyterian Church. She supported the church in many ways such as volunteering in a women's group that raised money for the church including elaborate Christmas bazaars, and also taught Sunday School for many years. She was a member of the Caan Chapter of IODE. This year marks her 50th anniversary of being a member of Westmount Golf & Country Club in Kitchener where she was a golfer, curler and bridge player. Muriel was wonderful. She had a warmth that endeared her to everyone she met, always showing a genuine interest in other people, their lives and their families. She was one of the first owners to move into the Seagram Lofts in Waterloo in 1999 when the barrel warehouses on the former Seagram distillery property were developed into residential condominiums. At 70 years of age when she moved into the trendy Lofts development, she was one of the older residents of the building (by age but not of mind!). She was a true community builder at the Lofts with her outgoing, social and inclusive nature and was a founding and pivotal member of the "Lofty Ladies" social group. We will remember Muriel for her love of laughter and quick wit, her incredible memory, and her generosity. She had a vast knowledge of world and current events, reading two newspapers each day cover to cover, and was an avid reader of books of all genres. The consummate party host, Muriel relished in bringing people together in both intimate and large settings. She had a wonderful competitive streak especially when it came to card and board games which she continued to enjoy up until just a few months ago. To all who knew her she had an incredibly strong moral and ethical compass; and her energy knew no bounds. Most of all she will be remembered for her love of her family and devotion to the happiness and wellbeing of her family who loved her dearly. Out of an abundance of caution resulting from the COVID 19 pandemic, there will be no visitation. A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Muriel will be livestreamed at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from Knox Waterloo Presbyterian Church, Rev. Brooke Ashfield officiating. Muriel's family of Greg, Jen and Richard will be present in person to participate. The church is closed. Everyone is respectfully requested to attend via live streaming at https://watch.nowmediaservices.com/knoxwaterloo. Interment will follow at Woodland Cemetery, Kitchener, Ontario. As expressions of sympathy, donations can be made to the University of Waterloo, Muriel Shepherd Scholarship at https://uwaterloo.ca/support/ and please note "Muriel Shepherd Scholarship" for your donation or to Knox Waterloo Presbyterian Church, 50 Erb Street West, Waterloo, Ontario, N2L 1T1. Donations to these organizations may also be arranged through the Erb & Good Funeral Home, 171 King Street South, Waterloo, Ontario N2J 1P7, Telephone: 519-745-8445.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 8 to Aug. 12, 2020