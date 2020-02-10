|
|
MURRAY ALEXANDER CAYLEY July 16, 1933 - January 29, 2020 Murray was a beloved husband, father, brother and friend. Died Soldiers Memorial Hospital, Orillia. Born in Elizabeth New Jersey, U.S.A. to Reverend Murray Cayley and Arline Herting Cayley. Survived by his wife Bonnie G. Rourke, daughter Julie Cayley (Dale Coe), stepsons Paul Dumais (Michelle Lombard), Todd Dumais (Ada Lam). Brother William Cayley (Mary Kell), sisters Dorothy Cayley Bayer (Red), Elizabeth Cayley Gruner. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation or funeral by request. A celebration of Murray's great life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion #34 at 215 Mississaga St. E, Waterfront Orillia, Ontario, L3V 1W2 - February 23, 2020. 1 p.m until 3 p.m. If you wish, please support the valiant efforts of Soldiers Memorial Hospital, Orillia. 170 Colborne St. W, Orillia, ON L3V 2Z3.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 10 to Feb. 14, 2020