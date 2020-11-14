MURRAY J. BRASSEUR August 9, 1944 - November 8, 2020 It is with deep sadness the family announces the sudden passing of Murray J. Brasseur. He died peacefully in his sleep at the family cottage on November 8, 2020. Murray was predeceased by his wife, Bonnie, and leaves behind his daughter, Nicole (Steve); son, Jeremy (Andreana); sister, Donna (David); beloved grandchildren, Ella, Liam, Brooke, Hudson, Charlie and Cole; as well as nephews, Gareth and Brendan. Also good friend and brother-in-law, Bill (Mardie) and nieces, Jen and Megan. Murray was born and raised in Victoria and then moved to Vancouver where he completed his Bachelor of Commerce at University of British Columbia, where he developed lifelong friendships at the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. Upon graduation, he moved to Toronto working for various financial institutions and eventually founded Middlefield Group in 1979. He successfully expanded Middlefield into London, U.K. as well as Calgary, Alberta, where Murray has resided. His dedication and love of the business has been a major factor behind Middlefield's growth, reputation and integrity. Murray was an individual who was extremely generous to his family, friends, co-workers and favourite charities. He wanted to be a provider and deeply cared about the lives of those around him. Murray loved spending time with his family and cherished special times spent at the family cottage, playing golf, watching movies as well as the Blue Jays and Raptors and travelling with family and friends to favourite destinations including Barbados and Florida. This last summer Grandpa and Molly enjoyed treasured days spent with the grandkids at the cottage and camping. Due to Covid-19, a celebration of life will be postponed until large gatherings are again possible in 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sunnybrook or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
