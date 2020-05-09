|
|
MURRAY JOEL GOLD Passed away unexpectedly, on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in Montreal. Murray was born in Montreal on May 8th, 1957. He attended Wagar and West Hill High Schools and graduated in 1974. He went on to earn a degree in Commerce from Concordia University. He had a highly successful, nationally recognized career as a stock broker at Wood Gundy. Murray had a passion for sports, especially hockey, and had special bonds with his dog Chuckie and cats Sasha and Puss 'n Boots. Dearly beloved husband of 30 years to Susan Dykhuis. Loving father and father-in-law of Mark Brodwin and Cherry Miranda. Adoring grandfather of Emily Miranda Brodwin. Devoted son of the late Lily Gladstone Gold and Louis Ted Gold. Cherished brother and brother-in-law of Diana Gold Herscovitch and Howard Herscovitch and Sandy Gold Millstein and Richard Millstein. Loving uncle of Larry Herscovitch, Lisa Millstein Sone and Eryn Sone and Dana Millstein. Dear great-uncle of Ally and Jayson Sone. Caring nephew of the late Mona Gladstone Horlick and cousin of Bunny Weinbaum. He will be fondly remembered by his cousins Cheryl, Darlene and Brian Horlick. He will be deeply missed by his cousins Max Teitelbaum, the late Edith Tumarkin Teitelbaum, Jeanne and Reisa Teitelbaum. He will be warmly remembered by Myra Herscovitch. He will be sadly missed by his relatives, friends, neighbours, clients and all of those whose lives he touched. As the brilliant star that shone in our lives, his memory will never be dim in our hearts. Memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Quebec, (514) 871-1551. Arrangements entrusted to Paperman & Sons.
