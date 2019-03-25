You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
MURRAY ROSS BEAR Peacefully at the Palliative Care Unit of Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the age of 91. Predeceased by his father George A.C. Bear, mother Florence A. Bear (nee Thurston), sister Myrna L. Westcott, and daughter Laurie Frances Bear. Survived by his children Christine Bear, Jane Gilbert and Jeffrey Bear, and grandchildren Caitlin, Jason and Julie. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in memory of Ross be directed to 'The Palliative Care Unit' in care of the Sunnybrook Foundation, 2075 Bayview Avenue, Toronto. A service for the family and close friends will be held at Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre (375 Mount Pleasant Road, East Gate entrance) on Wednesday, March 27th at 10 a.m. A visitation will be held at 9 - 10 a.m. Interment to follow after the service. For online condolences, please visit www.etouch.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2019
