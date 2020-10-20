You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/
Murray SATOV
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Murray's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MURRAY SATOV 1968 - 2020 Suddenly on Friday, October 16, 2020. Cherished, devoted and loving son of Gilbert and Reba. Beloved brother to Bonnie (Golan Yaron) and Mark (Karuna). Adored uncle to Dan, Ben, Oz, Aili, Meryl and Llewyn. Special nephew and friend to Louise Sherman and treasured cousin to Amy Satov. Murray was a son with boundless devotion and caring. As an Oxford University graduate, he chose to help his father run the family business instead of pursuing a career in the art world which he loved. He excelled because of his unique skills and incredible ability to connect with anybody from any walk of life. He was a constant source of help and generosity to all. Murray will be remembered as a kind and loving soul, always reaching out to others and generous to a fault. His warmth, outgoing personality and sense of humour will be sadly missed by his many family members, friends and colleagues. He shared a gift of friendship to all who knew him. With profound heartbreak we bid farewell to a special human being. The pain in our heart will always remain. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favourite charity. A private family service has taken place with a privately observed shiva.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 20 to Oct. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved